Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,843 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store comprises 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.3 %

CBRL stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.27. The stock had a trading volume of 78,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,209. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.06. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

