Neo Ivy Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for 0.7% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Z traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,928. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,083. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

