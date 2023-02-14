Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 225,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. 546,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,291. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

