Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 117.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 264,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 558,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,286. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.13%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

