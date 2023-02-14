Neo Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. Neo has a market capitalization of $611.77 million and $31.53 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $8.67 or 0.00039066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.08 or 0.00432332 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,364.42 or 0.28638616 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.