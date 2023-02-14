Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Down 32.5% in January

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nephros Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Nephros stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. 14,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,692. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nephros by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nephros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nephros by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nephros by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nephros by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 263,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

