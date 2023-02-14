Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,056,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Network-1 Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 48,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.29.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.