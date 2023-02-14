Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. 16,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,190. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 49,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $354,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 238,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 31,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,706.24. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 269,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $354,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 238,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,517.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 87,237 shares of company stock valued at $610,327.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.