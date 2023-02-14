Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. 16,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,190. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.51.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $82,000.
About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
