Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Newmont Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NEM opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 310.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Newmont by 73.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $55,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 39.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

