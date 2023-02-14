News Co. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect News to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. News has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that News will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in News by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of News by 10.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

