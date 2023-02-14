Nexum (NEXM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,096.47

Nexum (NEXM) traded 53.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Nexum has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and $39,096.47 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nexum

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

