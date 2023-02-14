NFT (NFT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $30.02

NFT (NFT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $531,338.62 and approximately $30.02 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00044007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019713 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00217283 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002954 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01453113 USD and is down -17.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $11,957.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

