Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in January

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2023

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 3,540,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.6 days.

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

NICMF stock remained flat at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. Nickel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.

Nickel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

Featured Articles

