Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in January

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 3,540,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.6 days.
Nickel Industries Stock Performance
NICMF stock remained flat at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. Nickel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.
Nickel Industries Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nickel Industries (NICMF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.