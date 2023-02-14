Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,124,400 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the January 15th total of 1,673,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,414.7 days.
Shares of NISTF remained flat at $20.44 during trading hours on Monday. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $21.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10.
