Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.97. 21,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 64,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transportation services. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Liner, Air Freight, Logistics, Irregular Specialized Liner, Real Estate and Others. The Liner segment engages in the oceangoing cargo shipping, transportation agency , container terminal, port transportation and tugboat businesses.

