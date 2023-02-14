Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Update

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.40 to $5.90 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Niu Technologies Price Performance

NIU stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. 96,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,473. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.23 million, a PE ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 198,021 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

