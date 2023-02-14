Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Up 90.9% in January

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €8.00 ($8.60) to €9.00 ($9.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Trading Up 3.9 %

NKRKY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

