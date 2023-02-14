Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 25,247 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $53,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $159.08. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

