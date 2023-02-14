Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $146.16 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $146,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

TMO stock opened at $575.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $565.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $14,950,217. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

