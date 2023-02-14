Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $67.52 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,753 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $67,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3 %

PM opened at $103.42 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.67.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.08.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

