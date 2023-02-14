Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $76.83 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 460,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,696 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $76,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.38.

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $204.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

