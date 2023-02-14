Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 29,192 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 769,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,192 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $125,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $177.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.01 and its 200-day moving average is $175.48. The stock has a market cap of $244.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

