Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 41,804 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,804 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $95,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $350.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $333.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $234.00 and a 12-month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

