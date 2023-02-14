Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,716 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $48,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.31 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.17. The company has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

