Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,720 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom makes up about 5.9% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $15,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. 1,394,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,975,548. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Stories

