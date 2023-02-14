North Reef Capital Management LP Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

North Reef Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Victory Capital worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 176,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Victory Capital by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,208,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VCTR stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.27. The company had a trading volume of 96,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

