North Reef Capital Management LP Has $28.27 Million Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 935,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 466,698 shares during the period. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida accounts for 7.1% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $28,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $411,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 81.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 168,496 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. 99,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

