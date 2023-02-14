North Reef Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,068,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,000. AvidXchange makes up approximately 2.2% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. North Reef Capital Management LP owned about 0.54% of AvidXchange at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AvidXchange by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,301,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVDX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America cut AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

AVDX traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 509,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

