NULS (NULS) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

NULS (NULS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. NULS has a total market cap of $28.19 million and $2.52 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.92 or 0.00432403 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,354.12 or 0.28643180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.