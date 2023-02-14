Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 181.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $519.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.65. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

