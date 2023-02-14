Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Lowered to $36.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 226.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $519.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 121,167 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

