Nutanix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 12,116 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 77% compared to the average daily volume of 6,829 call options.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $28.95. 382,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $433.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,824.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

