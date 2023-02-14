NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NutraLife BioSciences Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NLBS remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Monday. 9,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,797. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. NutraLife BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
About NutraLife BioSciences
