NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NutraLife BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLBS remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Monday. 9,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,797. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. NutraLife BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

About NutraLife BioSciences

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names.

