NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2023

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBSGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NutraLife BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLBS remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Monday. 9,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,797. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. NutraLife BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

About NutraLife BioSciences

(Get Rating)

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NutraLife BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutraLife BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.