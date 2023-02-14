Nutrien (NTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nutrien Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.78.

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.