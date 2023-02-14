Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of OXY traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.93. 7,992,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,588,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

