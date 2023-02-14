Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OCUL. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $27,458.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,155 shares of company stock worth $161,777 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after buying an additional 116,383 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 254,360 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,506,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,192,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,792 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading

