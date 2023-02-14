OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of OGE opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.