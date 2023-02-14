Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Short Interest Down 28.1% in January

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLK. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

OLK stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.14. 109,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,465. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -96.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 9.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,058,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 94,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 16.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 77,488 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 22.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 650,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

