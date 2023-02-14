Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $85.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

