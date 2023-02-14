Oppenheimer Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $75.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.56.

ROKU stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $168.60.

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411 over the last ninety days. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 1,757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

