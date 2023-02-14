Orchid (OXT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.24 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Orchid has a total market cap of $65.07 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0942 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00044174 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00220064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09153616 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $2,422,714.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.