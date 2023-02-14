Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Trading Up 23.8%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) shares were up 23.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Orica Trading Up 23.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and infrastructure solutions. The firm is also involved in manufacturing and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions; mining and tunneling support systems to the mining and infrastructure markets; and various chemical products and services.

