Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.11

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 150366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OEC. UBS Group upped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth $1,034,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

