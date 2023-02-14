Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.11

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 150366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on OEC. UBS Group upped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Trading of Orion Engineered Carbons
About Orion Engineered Carbons
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
Read More
