Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.11

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2023

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OECGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 150366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OEC. UBS Group upped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Orion Engineered Carbons

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth $1,034,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

