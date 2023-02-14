Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Group stock remained flat at $2.86 during midday trading on Monday. 22,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,447,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 133,774 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,633,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 225,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 37,405 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

