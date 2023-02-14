Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Up 9.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $5.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oscar Health traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 635,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,578,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $82,888.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,750 shares in the company, valued at $883,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $82,888.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $46,083.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,714.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at about $119,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 18.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,071,000 after buying an additional 1,298,904 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,427,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 209,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

