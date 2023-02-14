Osmosis (OSMO) Price Reaches $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $475.74 million and $13.72 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004422 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Osmosis has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

