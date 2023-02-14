Osmosis Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004425 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $484.71 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

