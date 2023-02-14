Osmosis Reaches Market Cap of $472.75 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $472.75 million and $17.81 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

