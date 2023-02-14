Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,479 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

