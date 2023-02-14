Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.75 billion-$12.75 billion.
Otsuka Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $18.83.
Otsuka Company Profile
